Mother of the Nation laid to rest

The late struggle icon Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park.

The emotional, private burial was the culmination of days of mourning, visits by various dignitaries to the Madikizela-Mandela family home in Soweto, a memorial service and the special official funeral at Orlando Stadium earlier today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and leader of the DA Mmusi Maimane were among those who attended the funeral.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on 2 April at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Over 40 000 mourners attended the funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with millions watching the live broadcast on television and radio, testament to the people’s love for Mama Winnie.

In a statement on Saturday, the South African government thanked the Madikizela and Mandela family for sharing Mama Winnie with the nation and the world during her life and in her death.

“The family has generously worked with government to make it possible for all South Africans to share in mourning our stalwart,” said a statement issued by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The South African Government extended its best wishes to the Madikizela and Mandela family as they make peace with Mama Winnie’s passing in the coming period.

“In the spirit of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and in honour of her memory it is now our shared responsibility to continue to shape a national identity that is built on mutual respect, tolerance and acceptance.

“Let us reach out to those in need as she would have and take them along on our journey as we build on the principles of equality, democracy and human rights that Mama Winnie fought so hard for. Hamba Kahle Mama Winnie,” it said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

