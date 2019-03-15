More than thousand jobs created in Kouga

While unemployment remains a serious concern in the Kouga region, the Kouga Municipality has helped to create more than 1 000 jobs during the first six months of the current financial year.

Of these, a total of 351 were municipal appointments while a further 151 job opportunities were created through infrastructure and water projects.

This was reported by Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks, who recently delivered the State of the Municipality Address.

“At least 500 temporary jobs were created through events supported by the municipality, while the holiday influx in December again provided hundreds of Kouga locals with seasonal employment.”

He said a Local Economic Development (LED) strategy was being developed in partnership with local business and SMMEs.

“An LED Forum has also been established to bring all role players closer to each other. They have been meeting quarterly.”

Hendricks said Tourism and Agriculture were two of the economic sectors with the greatest potential for growth.

“In addition to several new Tourism initiatives, the municipality will develop food and craft markets in Jeffreys Bay and Hankey this year.”

