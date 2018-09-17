More snow could reach Uniondale

There is a system lingering off the Western Cape that is already bringing some light rain to Cape Town and the South Western parts of the province.

Snow is expected to start during the early hours of tomorrow morning (18 September 2018) and is expected on almost all the high peaks.

Initially snow is expected on the Hex River Mountains during the early hours of Tuesday morning and then as the front moves east and the freezing level drops later on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, light snow seems possible on all the high peaks from Stellenbosch in the south to Citrusdal in the north. Wednesday will see light snow continuing over the western parts while moving east to include the high peaks of all the mountain ranges right across to the east of the province including the Langeberg and the Swartberg mountains. Some light flurries may extend into the Eastern Cape to the east of Uniondale. All snowfalls are expected to cease late on Wednesday afternoon as the moisture is pushed south.

