More music on offer at JBay Winterfest 2019

The annual JBay Winterfest has grown to become one of the biggest festivals in South Africa since its inception in 2013.

With the Corona Open JBay as the anchor event, the Winterfest attracts tens of thousands of people to Jeffreys Bay during July, a traditionally quiet time of the year in terms of tourism and economic activity.

Realizing that entertainment is key in attracting more people to the JBay Winterfest, the organisers are going bigger and better in 2019.

The free music sessions, that featured some of South Africa’s top acts last year, will be moving to the Supertubes Park in July this year.

There will be an array of music styles on offer, and as per last year, every single band or musician’s gig will be absolutely free for fans and spectators.

“Pull in to the Live In The Park jol with your mates after watching the best surfers in the world perform at Supertubes and sip on a Corona while enjoying great sunset vibes and good times,” said Koffie Jacobs from the JBay Winterfest.

More details of who will be playing will be released shortly. The JBay WInterfest takes place from 6 – 22 July with the Corona Open JBay set for 9 – 22 July 2019.

