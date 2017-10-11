Moments – By Elmien Roelofse

Voices crawling under my skin
Their words making me bleed from within
My eyes release the sorrow now part of my being
My heart remembers the moments I should have said something
Moments where even a whisper would have been enough
Moments my words should have showed you love
Moments now screaming at my soul
Moments I wish I’d never let go
If only my skin felt the change coming
My eyes saw the sorrow now running through my veins
My heart felt the pain of this day
If only my arms where strong enough to hold you one more time
Letting your existence soak into mine
Letting your soul breathe again
If only my words could put the colour into your skin
My love make you see the moments that should have been
The moments I held within
I close my eyes as I hear the peaceful melody of your soul
I open my heart, knowing I have to let you go
I have to set you free
As the memory of your fullness now forever lives in me