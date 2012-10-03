Mom loses baby in Jeffreys Bay fire

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
KOUGA Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen has passed on a message of condolences to the mother and family of the child that burnt to death in a fire at Ocean View last weekend.

The cause of the fire, leading to the death of the 20-month old, is unknown at this stage.

The fire destroyed three houses at the informal settlement at Ocean View on Saturday afternoon.

“Our fire department responded to the call immediately and managed to contain the fire from spreading to other structures.

Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the house where the little one was, as the fire had already destroyed the structure,” says Van Lingen.

“No mother deserves to lose her child in such a cruel fashion and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in this time of distress.”

