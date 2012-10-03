Mmusi Maimane barred from entering Zambia

Man handled, his phone confiscated and threatened with arrest is how Mmusi Maimane’s visit to Zambia went yesterday.

He flew to Zambia to support the leader of the opposition in that country, Hakainde Hichilema, who is facing trumped up treason charges.

Six weeks ago, Zambian Police arrested Hichilema and charged him with treason whilst he was on route to a ceremony in the Western Province of Zambia. The initial “crime” he is alleged to have committed, is that he attempted to block Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade which was travelling on the same road.