Mixed results for Nico Malan at Rugby Festival

The wind howled in Port Elizabeth on the opening day of the Standard Bank Grey High School rugby festival on Saturday and while the Gauteng schools struggled to master the conditions, the Eastern Cape schools were clearly more used to it.

Nico Malan played a number of different schools during the festival with mixed results:

U/14’s won their match vs Parktown, 27-7.

U/15’s won their match vs Queen’s College, 20-7.

U/16’s lose their match against Queen’s College, 32-19.

In a nail-biting match against Garsfontein, the Nico Malan first team lost their match, 32- 24.

Monday was a tough one for the boys, but their “bloutruigees” was felt by many.

The 1st team took on Stirling High and won their match 42-31.

The age group teams took on Hudson Park with the following results:

U/14A lost their match 40-26.
U/15A lost their match 19-17.
U/16A lost their match 31-10.

A number of Nico Malan girls have been selected for Eastern Province netball teams.

They are:

U/13:
Layken van Zyl

U/15:
Adnethia Scheepers
Megan Heppell
Timany Mostert

U/16:
Esti Steenkamp
Bonique Solaan
Janka Potgieter

U/17:
Michell Strydom
Chanel Burger

The girls will travel to Boksburg to participate in the All Ages Netball tournament.

