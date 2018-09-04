Breaking News
Missing house beneficiary sought in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality has given notice to the following housing beneficiary to visit the Human Settlements Department Office, Jeffreys Bay on or before Monday ,23 September 2018.

Failure to do so will result in their name being replaced by the next applicant in line for the housing project.

ID number: 7504170923084

Name: MBATHANA FRANCINA

Further information is available at the office of Human Settlements of the Kouga Municipality.

Contact person: Mr. M Memani at 042-2002172

