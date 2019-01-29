Mighty Men conference takes place in Jeffreys Bay during March 2019

After six months of planning and building, a newly erected 14-metre high steel cross stands proudly on the farm Mooi Uitsig just outside Jeffreys Bay – all in preparation of the Mighty Men Conference Eastern Cape that will take place from March 8 to 10.

Robbie Hift, co-ordinator of the cross project, says, “The cross is similar to the Cross of Hope that I coordinated and built on top of Van Stadens Mountain near the N2 in 2013.

“The cross symbolises Jesus Christ. It is only He who can give you new life, new hope and rebuild broken lives, relationships and families. It is only Jesus who can work miracles.

“That is why the Cross of Hope stands in the middle of the conference.”

According to Hift, the cross needs to be visible at night.

“We need someone to supply or partner with us in the provision of solar lighting for the cross,” he says.

“The cost of the equipment is approximately R20 000. If many of us contribute just a little of this amount, or some of the material, then we can light up the cross so brightly that you will need sunglasses at night to look at it.”

It is hoped that 15 000 men will attend the conference.

For more information, contact Hift at admin@ecmirror.co.za.

Monetary donations can be made to Mighty Men Conference at First National Bank, name of account Prov 4 23 NPC, account number 62701151053.

