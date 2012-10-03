Michelle Weber & Nico Manoussakis win 10 km swim at Provincial Champs

Olympic swimmer Michelle Weber and Nico Manoussakis rounded off a fine weekend of swimming when they added the 10 km swim titles to their names on Sunday at Marina Martinique.

The two Cape Town swimmers also won the 5 Km swims on Saturday in windy conditions in Jeffreys Bay.

Nico Manoussakis went out hard at the start of the 10 km marathon swim and finished the Olympic distance swim in a time of 2:00:02.

Veteran swimmers Haydn Holmes and Kevin Richards came second and third respectively in the 10 km men’s race.

South Africa’s only woman Olympic swimmer Michelle Weber capped off her weekend of racing with a win in the 10 Km swim in a time of 2:11:05.

St Francis Bay swimmer Amica de Jager claimed the silver medal and qualified for the South African Open Water Swim Nationals with a time of 2:15:57.

“The 10 km wasn’t to hard and I just took it as a training swim after the 5 km on Saturday,” said Michelle Weber.

As Weber begins her build up for the World Championships, which will be held in Budapest in July, she will be racing a lot during February.

“For the next month I’ll be training and also competing at the Midmar Mile this coming weekend, then the Sanlam Mile the weekend after that.

My coach Valerio Cleri has given me the weekend off after the Sanlam Mile, before I come back to Jeffreys Bay to compete in the South African Open Water Champs, added Weber.

Results of the Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Champs can be found here