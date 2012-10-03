Breaking News
Photo of the day : Sand and sea
How Cuito Cuanavale redefined southern Africa
Mentors Plaza robbed by four men
30 year old woman murdered in Patensie
Mmusi Maimane barred from entering Zambia
Drama and Dance Fest auditions to be held in Kouga
Voters can register their address online with IEC
Did Molefe resign, retire or go on leave?
Lots of action at ’17 JBay Winterfest
19 killed in terror attack at pop concert in England
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Mentors Plaza robbed by four men

The police in Jeffreys Bay are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of four male suspects who robbed the Caltex garage (Mentors Plaza) in Jeffreys Bay, at about 22:00 on Saturday evening.

The armed men ordered the staff to go to the office where they were locked up.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and laptops and fled in two separate vehicles from the scene.

All Police  stations in the Humansdorp Cluster were alerted and police are following up on  possible leads.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police station or contact Crime Stop at 08699 10111.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive