Mentors Plaza robbed by four men

The police in Jeffreys Bay are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of four male suspects who robbed the Caltex garage (Mentors Plaza) in Jeffreys Bay, at about 22:00 on Saturday evening.

The armed men ordered the staff to go to the office where they were locked up.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and laptops and fled in two separate vehicles from the scene.

All Police stations in the Humansdorp Cluster were alerted and police are following up on possible leads.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police station or contact Crime Stop at 08699 10111.