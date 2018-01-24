Meet JBay photographer Joey Nel

Most of the readers of JBay News would be familiar with the majestic photographs taken by local photographer Joey Nel.

Many of the Photo of day posts are taken by Joey and we decided to interview the woman behind the lens:

I moved down from the Big Smoke to the seaside wonder of Jeffreys Bay some fourteen years ago and have never looked back!

The town has become a special place in my heart. What appeals to me the most is the sense of community in the village and of course the beauty of the sea and surrounds.

Living in a smaller community is also special, I can’t go to the beach or shop without seeing and chatting to someone I know.

It is great to go into a shop and be greeted by the owner or the person at the till. You are assured of personal help and also that you will be looked after.

As most of you know, I work as a photographer and I draw most of my inspiration from nature. When I am feeling creative, the sea and the beaches are an ever changing palette for my camera.

Of course JBay is not only the sea but we have a magnificent hinterland too with the Baviaanskloof and the Addo National Park in close proximity.

I have a great love for nature and am passionate about conservation, be it the dolphins in the sea off Jeffreys Bay or the lions I photographed on my last trip to Botswana.

In 2011 my husband passed away from a heart attack and that threw my life totally upside down. I had to accept and learn to cope without Jéan and accept life’s challenges.

My photography and being creative helped me to accept and made peace with Life. I look forward to every new day because with every sunrise the light arrives for the new day’s adventures and photography!

More of my photos can be seen on my Facebook page and some are displayed at Nina’s Restaurant.

All photos can be printed on various print mediums like canvas and Matt photo paper.

My number is 0836567182 and email is joey@truewan.co.za

