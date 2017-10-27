Medina claims second victory in Europe

Gabriel Medina has won the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal over Julian Wilson in a rematch of their 2012 final at Supertubos.

The event culminated in good three-to-five foot waves with Medina’s victory, the eighth event title of his career, only a short ten days after the Brazilian won in France.

Coming into Europe ranked eighth on the Jeep Leaderboard, the 2014 WSL Champion rocketed up to second with his back-to-back wins in Hossegor and Peniche and will be a legitimate threat to John John Florence’s WSL title ambitions when the tour concludes in Hawaii in December.

If Florence fails to advance to the Final at Pipe, Medina could clinch his second WSL Title with a win there.

In the final, Medina capitalized on average waves to build his scoreline and apply pressure to Wilson early on.

The Brazilian surfed an incredible fourteen waves and kept scouring the lineup to improve his heat total, while Wilson stayed slightly more patient.

The Australian turned the heat with a good little backhand barrel with five minutes on the clock, but Medina stayed active and posted two new scores to finally claim an event title in Peniche.

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Final Results:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.26

2 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 10.94

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Julian Wilson (AUS) 16.83 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.56

SF 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 11.10 def. Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 6.24

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Quarterfinal Match-Ups:

QF 1: Julian Wilson (AUS) 7.50 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 7.40

QF 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.00 def. John John Florence (HAW) 3.80

QF 3: Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 12.50 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.44

QF 4: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 11.33 def. Mick Fanning (AUS) 3.17

WSL Jeep Leaderboard Top 5 (after MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 53,350 pts

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 50,250 pts

3 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 47,600 pts

4 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 45,200 pts

5 – Owen Wright (AUS) 39,850 pts

The next and final stop on the 2017 WSL Championship Tour will be the Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons from December 8 – 20, 2017.

