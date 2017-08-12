Mayor’s Cup taking place this month

Forty three soccer teams, 14 rugby teams and 10 netball teams will battle it out for top honours in the 2017 Kouga Mayor’s Cup tournament this August.

The main action is set to take place at Humansdorp on Saturday, August 26, at various venues, including, Humansdorp Senior Secondary, Graslaagte Primary and the Kruisfontein sports complex.

At the launch on Friday, during which the draws were conducted for rugby and netball, Kouga Sports Council (KSC) chairman Johannes Jacobs thanked Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen for her hands on approach to sporting development.

“This is the first time the sports fraternity and municipality have come together like this to launch the Mayor’s Cup.

“We are grateful to Mayor Van Lingen for the interest and support she has shown KSC over the past year and look forward to growing the tournament under her custodianship,” he said.

The Mayor praised the sports fraternity for helping to build strong communities. “You are more than sports people. You are menders of a broken society. Thank you for your hard work and the sacrifices you make, including your weekends, to keep your teams together.”.

Mongezi Khatshiwe, of the Kouga Local Football Association, said soccer teams would kick off with play-offs this week due to the large number of participants.

Play-offs for the 19 Premier League teams were held over the weekend and for the 15 Promotional League teams on Wednesday.

“This coming Saturday, 12 August, our nine SAB Regional League teams will be holding their play-offs at the Tokyo Sexwale Stadium in Jeffreys Bay,” Khatshiwe said.

The top six Premier League teams, four Promotional League teams and six SAB League teams will then meet in the top-16 clash at Hankey on August 19, followed by the top-8 clash at Humansdorp on August 20 and the finals on August 26.

Anina Vlok, President of the Kouga Netball Association, said the netball tourney would take place in round-robin format from 9am on August 26 at Graslaagte Primary.

“Nine teams from Kouga will be competing. We have also given the nod to a team from Koukamma to participate as they do not have teams to play against in their area; however, they will not be eligible for the prize monies,” she explained.

Wilskut Diedlof, President of the Kouga Sub-Union, said 14 rugby teams would be participating in the Mayor’s Cup. “We are still busy with our league matches but will be rescheduling the games that were set for that day.

“It is the first time that all sporting codes have come together under one roof to launch the Mayor’s Cup.

It is wonderful to be united in this manner because it gives us more muscle to get communities involved in sport and away from destructive activities,” he said.