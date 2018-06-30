Mayor cuts back on committee

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks has cut back on his Mayoral Committee to save costs and make more money available for service delivery.
The number of members on the committee has been reduced from six to five.
The newly elected DA Mayor has retained the members selected by late Mayor Elza van Lingen, making only slight changes to the portfolios.
Mayor Committee members
Community Services: Daniel Benson
Infrastructure & Engineering: Freddy Campher
Corporate Services: Frances Baxter
Finance: Brenton Williams
Planning, Development and Tourism: Bryan Dhludhlu