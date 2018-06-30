Mayor cuts back on committee

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks has cut back on his Mayoral Committee to save costs and make more money available for service delivery.

The number of members on the committee has been reduced from six to five.

The newly elected DA Mayor has retained the members selected by late Mayor Elza van Lingen, making only slight changes to the portfolios.

Mayor Committee members

Community Services: Daniel Benson

Infrastructure & Engineering: Freddy Campher

Corporate Services: Frances Baxter

Finance: Brenton Williams

Planning, Development and Tourism: Bryan Dhludhlu

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

