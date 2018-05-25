Mayor arrested for plotting to kill Municipal Speaker

The Mayor of mayor of the Endumeni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate the municipal speaker.

He was arrested together with two accomplices, one of whom is a fellow Municipal Councillor.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they were arrested in a “pre-dawn raid” by the political task team with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

Mhlongo said this was after the team intercepted information of a plot to allegedly assassinate the municipal speaker.

“The three suspects – the mayor, a Councillor and a hitman – allegedly planned an assassination plot against the speaker, who is alleged to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender.

“It is understood the speaker allegedly suspected undue influence and possible corruption in the process.”

They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges.

IFP deputy national spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko said that it was shocking to hear accusations that a party leader could have been planning to assassinate another one of their own.

