Mayhem in Mogadishu as car bomb kills hundreds

Africa
The United Nations in Somalia strongly condemned the weekend’s blasts in the capital, Mogadishu, which reportedly killed and injured hundreds of people.

In a tweet, the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) denounced the “barbaric bombings in Mogadishu targeting civilians.”

The head of UNSOM and UN Special Representative of Secretary-General in the country Michael Keating tweeted that he was “horrified” by the attacks.

He extended his “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of the dead and injured.

According to media reports, a massive car bomb detonated outside the entrance to a hotel in the city’s K5 junction, which is home to government offices, hotels, and restaurants.

Later in the day, a second bombing was reported in the city’s Madina district.

