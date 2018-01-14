Matric results for Kouga

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen has congratulated the matric class of 2017 from the various schools in the area for their achievements in last year’s final examinations.

The Mayor said in spite of many challenges within the system, the learners were able to hold their own and managed to register good results for the schools.

“We take this opportunity to celebrate with the boys and girls for achieving this milestone and we would like to wish them well in their future endeavours. The future is theirs and may they make the most of it,” she said.

Van Lingen paid tribute to the teachers who put in hours of work throughout the year to mould learners and help them reach their full potential.

“We always tend to underplay the role of educators, especially when our children have done well, while they take the wrap when things haven’t gone well. We would like to acknowledge and congratulate them,” she said.

The Mayor urged those who did not succeed in these exams not to give up but to try again or to explore other educational options within the system.

The results for public schools in Kouga as per the report are as follows:

· Global Leadership Academy – 100%

· Nico Malan – 98.6%

· Humansdorp Secondary School – 81.1%

· Lungiso Public School – 72.4%

· Patensie Secondary School – 68.8%

· Hankey Secondary School – 57.4%

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

