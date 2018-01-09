Matric 2017: Real pass rate is a shocking 37%

While all learners who passed their Matric are to be congratulated, it is deeply concerning that the dropout figures put the real Matric pass rate at a startling 37.3 %.

The pass rate should be put into the context of the Grade 10 class of 2015 who actually passed their final school exams in 2017.

Only 49.7 % of Grade 10’s wrote the final NSC exams and a startling 37.3% of 2015’s Grade 10 learners actually passed.

This means that over 62.7 % of Grade 10’s did not pass, dropped out or become stuck in the system – sometimes as a result of purposeful action by school authorities.

The situation has worsened from last year’s real pass rate of 40.2 % – suggesting that our schooling system is not a ‘system on the rise’ as claimed.

The ‘real’ pass rates for each province highlights a dire situation which means that learners will not be able to enter post-school education or job market this year.

The DA has repeatedly called for an investigation into the high dropout rate and specifically ‘culling’.

Yet, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has refused to even consider the issue of culling, contradicting her Deputy Director-General who confirmed last year that these practices were taking place.

In Jeffreys Bay, Global Leadership Academy achieved a 100 % pass rate.

