Massive ship seeks shelter off Jeffreys Bay

The unusual site of a mega bulk carrier greeted Jeffreys Bay locals who ventured down to the beach in the howling wind yesterday.

Winning, a 289 m long by 45 m wide cargo ship is en route from Huanghua in China to Kamsar in Guinea and was probably seeking shelter from the strong winds and big swell out at sea.

Most bulk carriers round Cape Recife and then head towards Cape St Francis without actually entering the bay.

The ship is now off Oyster Bay and heading towards Cape Town.

Photo: Robbie Irlam

