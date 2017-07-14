Massive cold front to hit South African coast

A cold front is expected over the Western Cape on Saturday overnight into the early hours of Sunday morning, 16 July 2017.

Rain and showers will be expected over the Eastern Cape by Sunday afternoon.

Significant rainfall is expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape during Sunday morning which may result in localized flooding in places in the Cape Metropole, Overberg and Cape Wineland Districts.

Freezing levels are expected to drop due to the passing cold front, allowing for snowfalls over the mountainous areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The South African Weather Office has warned that significant snowfall is expected and that mountain passes may be closed over the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, leading to traffic disruptions.

Stronger interior winds can be expected over most parts of the country on Sunday and a possible gale force south-westerly wind (approximately 70 km/h) can be expected between Cape St. Francis and East London.

Heavy swell in excess of 4 metres can be expected between Cape Columbine and Port Elizabeth from Saturday evening, spreading to East London by Sunday morning and reaching Kosi Bay by Monday afternoon.

High seas with wave heights from 6 to 9 metres can be expected between Cape Point and East London from Monday morning.