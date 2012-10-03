Massive clean up in Kouga

Kouga Municipality staged a massive clean-up at Hankey and Patensie last week.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says the municipality had joined hands with Wagondrift Farming and the Gamtoos Irrigation Board for the programme.

Masses of litter along the roads, at public facilities and open spaces were removed by a small but determined municipal team.

Potholes were repaired, sidewalks were tidied up and stagnating pools of water along road verges were filled up to prevent mosquitoes and other pests from breeding there.

Mayor Van Lingen says the clean-up was prompted by pleas from both farmers and community members, concerned about how dirty the towns of Hankey and Patensie were.

“Hankey, in particular, has not been serviced properly by the municipality in years and that neglect is showing.

“Our attempts to improve this service over the past few months have been hampered by the condition of the municipal fleet. We are grateful to our partners in this venture for making their vehicles and expertise available for the clean-up.”

The Council would also like to encourage communities to take pride in their towns and to help keep their neighbourhoods clean.

“Both the municipality and residents have a responsibility when it comes to keeping Kouga clean. If everyone plays their part, we will have healthier and happier communities,” she says.

According to her, the municipality was looking at various long-term strategies to help keep towns clean.

“We are currently working towards the launch of a community waste management project, which has the potential to create sustainable jobs, while helping to keep Kouga clean.”

