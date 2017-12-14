Mashaba cracks down on corruption

A newly established corruption busting unit in the City of Johannesburg has recorded over 2000 cases of corruption involving more than R14.4 billion.

This has seen 451 officials linked to corruption being arrested, another 100 suspended and seven voluntarily resigning.

More officials are being investigated over allegations of bribery and other corrupt practices.

Databases of indigent residents have also been cleaned up, removing the names of hundreds of city and government officials who were benefiting improperly from services that were meant to go to the poor.

“Corruption steals from the poor and must be stopped. I have zero tolerance for corruption, in both the public and private sector,” said Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The neighbouring City of Tshwane has equally stepped up the fight against corruption in the past year by introducing transparent public disclosure of tender processes.

Corruption took place behind closed doors and many contracts were handed to cronies during the ANC administration.

Many suspicious and dodgy contracts worth billions are being cancelled legally and criminal charges have been laid against those who allegedly involved in corruption.

