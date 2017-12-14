Breaking News
No surprise as DA retains Ward 5 in Humansdorp
Mashaba cracks down on corruption
Mahlobo rushes nuclear plan in time for ANC Conference
WWE tours South Africa in April 2018
Crucial by-election in Humansdorp tomorrow
Increased shark activity along Southern Cape Coastline
Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre
Handover of first RDP houses in over a decade at Humansdorp
Upgraded Sewerage plant paves the way for more houses
Kouga drills for water as drought prevails
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
Mashaba cracks down on corruption

A newly established corruption busting unit in the City of Johannesburg has recorded over 2000 cases of corruption involving more than R14.4 billion.

This has seen 451 officials linked to corruption being arrested, another 100 suspended and seven voluntarily resigning.

More officials are being investigated over allegations of bribery and other corrupt practices.

Databases of indigent residents have also been cleaned up, removing the names of hundreds of city and government officials who were benefiting improperly from services that were meant to go to the poor.

“Corruption steals from the poor and must be stopped. I have zero tolerance for corruption, in both the public and private sector,” said Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The neighbouring City of Tshwane has equally stepped up the fight against corruption in the past year by introducing transparent public disclosure of tender processes.

Corruption took place behind closed doors and many contracts were handed to cronies during the ANC administration.

Many suspicious and dodgy contracts worth billions are being cancelled legally and criminal charges have been laid against those who allegedly involved in corruption.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive