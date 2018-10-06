The Evangelies-Gereformeerde Kerk is holding their yearly Market day at Wagondrift on 27 October 2018.

The venue is en route to Patensie from Hankey.

The Market Day starts at 8:00 and will end at about 12:00 and will provide lots of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Besides the selling of fresh produce and meat, there will also be pancakes, cakes, Roosterkoek, slap chips and braaivleis on offer.

“Come and have a cup of coffee in the tea garden while Funky Frogs keeps the children busy.

Come sunshine or rain everything is under one roof for the convenience of all those who will be joining us,” said organiser Hendrik Weyers.

Hendrick can be contacted on 083 256 2910 for more information.

