Marina Wharf – lifestyle dining experience in Jeffreys Bay

Marina Martinique is internationally renowned as an upmarket paradise that offers its residents a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere else in South Africa.

Over 5 km of sea water canals to play in, situated right next to the beach, secure living and its own restaurant are all on offer for residents as well as visitors to Jeffreys Bay.

Since March 2018, Marina Wharf Restaurant has undergone massive changes and is now going from strength to strength with upgraded menus, introduction of many specials and even a doggie menu and hands-on management style

So much has happened around the Marina Wharf Restaurant since being taken over by Michelle Campbell, well known Publicist from Port Elizabeth and Michael Petrelis previous owner of the legendary Sunflower and owner of Yia Yias in Port Elizabeth.

Says Michelle: During 2017, Michael and I had dinner at the Marina Wharf and thought to ourselves, what a spectacular venue! Soon thereafter the Marina Wharf Restaurant came up for sale and in March 2018 we became the proud owners of the Marina Wharf Restaurant.

The future for the Marina Wharf is something we both hold very dear to our hearts and look forward to the future with great enthusiasm. Not only are we a restaurant we are also a function and events venue.

Our events have already begun with kiddies’ parties, weddings, and coming soon we will have live events, in other words: we have so much more planned for the future including our social responsibility commitments which will raise much needed funds for our chosen charities”

All our functions and events are professionally coordinated, by trained staff members and to date we have had the most incredible support from the Marina Martinique residents, Jeffreys Bay and surrounding residents; for which we thank everyone!

Make a booking at the Marina Wharf: Tel: 042 940 0053

Trading hours:

MONDAY: CLOSED

TUES – FRI: 12:00 – 21:00

SATURDAY: 09:00 – 21:00

SUNDAY: 09:00 – 18:00

