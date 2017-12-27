Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

It is swim time at Marina Martinique this festive season with two premier open water event taking to the water in December and January.

On 30 December, the annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, will take place in the pristine salt water canals of the upmarket estate in Jeffreys Bay.

This event will be followed by the Swimming South Africa sanctioned event on January 7, 2018.

Marina Martinique is rated as one of South Africa’s premier open water swimming venues.

Marina Mile

Event organiser, Brenton Williams, says, “A huge turnout of swimmers is expected at the Marina Mile, one of the most popular events on the Jeffreys Bay holiday calendar.

“The Mile caters for all levels of swimmers – from the novice to the swimmers who want to race.

The canals are safe and there are no currents or tidal pushes, which makes for a great environment for inexperienced swimmers, as well as those who want to see how fast they can swim a mile.

“With a water temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, it is advisable not to swim in wetsuits as there is a danger of overheating. However, wetsuits will be allowed.”

This year’s swimming festival includes the Marina Mile at 12:00, the Marina Double Mile at 09:00, the Marina 500 m at 11:00, and the Marina Bank-to-Bank at 11:15 (participants must be 12 years or younger).

Loads of lucky draw prizes, including Oakley sunglasses, will be up for grabs on the morning.

Restaurant facilities are available on site at the Marina Wharf Restaurant.

Enter online at Marina Mile

Swim Series

The annual Swim Series offers SSA registered swimmers the opportunity to achieve SA qualifying times in the 10km, 5km and 3km events ahead of the Open Water National Championships hosted at the same venue at the beginning of March.

Enter online at www.zsports.co.za

It is advisable to pre-enter the events.

