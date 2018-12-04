Marina Mile takes place on 30 December 2018

One of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay holiday season calendar, the Marina Mile, will take place on 30 December at Marina Martinique.

Presented by Nicholas Melck, the Marina Mile caters for social swimmers who just want to have some fun and enjoy an open water swim in the pristine canals of Marina Martinique, to the speedsters who want to claim a victory in the Mile or the Double Mile.

The first 200 swimmers who enter will receive a Marina Mile swim cap and entries are open via Zsports

This year’s swimming festival takes place on Sunday 30th December and will include the following events:

MARINA MILE – starting at 12 noon

MARINA DOUBLE MILE – starting at 9am (minimum age of entry 12 years)

MARINA HALF MILE – starting at 10:30am

MARINA Bank-to-Bank – starting at 11:15am (maximum age of entry 10 years and participants can’t swim any other race)

As mentioned, the first 200 entrants will each receive a Marina Mile branded Silicone swimming cap and there are also some great prizes up for grabs on the morning.

The Marina Wharf Restaurant will have food and drinks available and the Marina Mile is also alongside the amazing Wacky Water Park which offers fantastic activities for the whole family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

