Breaking News
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December
Keep dogs on leashes when going to the beach
Photo of the day – kite surfing at the Kromme
Young girl rescued at Jeffreys Bay beach
Report any “Christmas Box” requests
Woman murdered in Humansdorp house robbery
Devastating Tsumani hits Indonesia
Woman dies at Kabeljous Lagoon
Forensic investigation to determine cause of St Francis fire
Lifeguards prevent drownings in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay marina mile
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

There is just two days left until swimmers take to the water in the annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck.

With plenty of prizes and lucky draws on offer, the pre entries have been streaming in for the Mile, considered as one of the premier swim events in South Africa.

Held in the pristine canals of Marina Martinique, the Mile caters for social and well as competitive swimmers.

The Marina is also the venue for the South African open water swim champs, which takes place in March 2019.

The day will kick off with the Double Mile at 9 am, followed by the half mile and bank to bank events, before the Mile takes to the water at 12 pm.

The Mile is sponsored by Billabong, Marina Wharf, Wacky Water Park, Aquelle and the Kinnear family ensuring great prizes while the first 200 swimmers will each receive a Nicholas Melck sponsored swim cap.

On line entries can be done via Zsports with late entries being accepted on the day.

The full programme is:

TIME EVENT NOTES
08h00 Registration & Collection of Race Packs opens
08h45 Double Mile Race Briefing
09h00 DOUBLE MILE (two laps) Min age 12yrs
10h15 Half Mile Race Briefing
10h30 HALF MILE
11h00 Bank-to-Bank race briefing Can’t swim in any other races
11h15 BANK-BANK 6u (Boys & Girls)
11h20 BANK-BANK 8u (Boys & Girls)
11h30 BANK-BANK 10u (Boys & Girls)
11h45 Marina Mile briefing
12h00 MARINA MILE MEN
12h10 MARINA MILE LADIES
13h00 PRIZE GIVING & LUCKY DRAWS

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter and for more information.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive