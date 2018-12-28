Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

There is just two days left until swimmers take to the water in the annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck.

With plenty of prizes and lucky draws on offer, the pre entries have been streaming in for the Mile, considered as one of the premier swim events in South Africa.

Held in the pristine canals of Marina Martinique, the Mile caters for social and well as competitive swimmers.

The Marina is also the venue for the South African open water swim champs, which takes place in March 2019.

The day will kick off with the Double Mile at 9 am, followed by the half mile and bank to bank events, before the Mile takes to the water at 12 pm.

The Mile is sponsored by Billabong, Marina Wharf, Wacky Water Park, Aquelle and the Kinnear family ensuring great prizes while the first 200 swimmers will each receive a Nicholas Melck sponsored swim cap.

On line entries can be done via Zsports with late entries being accepted on the day.

The full programme is:

TIME EVENT NOTES 08h00 Registration & Collection of Race Packs opens 08h45 Double Mile Race Briefing 09h00 DOUBLE MILE (two laps) Min age 12yrs 10h15 Half Mile Race Briefing 10h30 HALF MILE 11h00 Bank-to-Bank race briefing Can’t swim in any other races 11h15 BANK-BANK 6u (Boys & Girls) 11h20 BANK-BANK 8u (Boys & Girls) 11h30 BANK-BANK 10u (Boys & Girls) 11h45 Marina Mile briefing 12h00 MARINA MILE MEN 12h10 MARINA MILE LADIES 13h00 PRIZE GIVING & LUCKY DRAWS

