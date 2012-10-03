Marina Mile set to make a splash

IT is swim time at Marina Martinique on December 30 when the annual Marina Mile will take place in the pristine salt water canals of the upmarket estate in Jeffreys Bay.

Marina Martinique, rated as one of South Africa’s premier open water swimming venues, not only hosted a number of Olympic swimmers over the years, it is also the venue of the annual Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Champs on February 4 and 5.

Event organiser Brenton Williams says, “A huge turnout of swimmers is expected as the Marina Mile, one of the most popular events on the Jeffreys Bay holiday calendar.

“The Mile caters for all levels of swimmers – from the novice to the swimmers who want to race. The canals are safe and there are no currents or tidal pushes, which makes for a great environment for inexperienced swimmers as well as those who want to see how fast they can swim a Mile.

“With a water temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, it is advisable not to swim in wetsuits as there is a danger of overheating. However, wetsuits will be allowed.”

The Mile is sponsored by Nicholas Melck Properties, the Marina Martinique real estate expert.

This year’s swimming festival includes the Marina Mile at 12:00, the Marina Double Mile at 09:00 (swimmers must be 12 years or older), the Marina 500 m at 11:00, and the Marina Bank-to-Bank at 11:30 (participants must be 12 years or younger).

Loads of lucky draw prizes will be up for grabs on the morning. Restaurant facilities are available on site at the Marina Wharf Restaurant.

Entries are open at Marina Mile online entry. It is advisable to pre-enter the events.