Marina Martinique Property for sale – on the canals

Price: R2 700 000

This is a one in a million deal at Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay.

The north facing home on the water is beautifully positioned and has everything you need.

The accommodation consists of 3 bedrooms with built in cupboards and 3 large bathrooms.

The kitchen is open plan with a separate scullery. The spacious living rooms opens onto a covered patio with built in braai on the water.

This home also has a double garage.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. With its 7.5km of salt water canals and 24 hour security, this makes it one of the most sought after places to live. Take your boat out for a cruise or jump in your kayak if you are feeling a bit more energetic. The canals are also perfect for swimming and fishing, with the Marina hosting the 2019 South African Open Water Swim Champs. Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

