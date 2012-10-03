Marais smashes 10 Km swim in Jeffreys Bay

Cape Town based swimmer Danie Marais took full advantage of near perfect racing conditions at Marina Martinique yesterday to smash a time of 1 hour 53 minutes for the Olympic distance 10 Km swim.

Marais set the pace right from the beginning and ended up beating second placed Dylan Wright by nearly 12 minutes.

15 year old Rebecca Meder from Tygerberg Aquatics won the women’s race in a time of 2 hours 6 minutes.

Nine swimmers in total recorded South African qualifying times for the 10 Km swim.

Port Elizabeth swimmer Ian Venter won the 5 km swim in 1:01:26 from Adriaan Bouwer and Nicolas Adam.

Kirsten Marriott, also from Port Elizabeth won the women’s race in 1:03:52 with Tayla Botha and Trinity Hearne coming second and third respectively.

Cole Craig won the 3 km swim in 40:47 with Jessica Beukes winning the women’s race in 40:49.

Local swimmer Michelle Strydom came third in her age group (45:55), while Jeffreys Bay veteran swimmer JC Van Wyk came second in his age group in a time of 46:57.

In the 1 km swim, Derik Liebenberg and Tayla Lacey came out of the water first, with Jeffreys Bay swimmer MC Strydom coming second in his age group.

Elze Cilliers, swimming in her first 1 km swim, won her age group, with Hannalo Cilliers also winning her age group.

The next event is the Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Champs that will take place in Jeffreys Bay at Marina Martinique on 4/5 Febbruary. Entries can be done online via www.ecswim.co.za

Open water swim training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 5:15 pm also at Marina Martinique.

Results:

10km Swim

Men: 1 Danie Marais (1:53:51); 2 Dylan Wright (2:05:49); 3 Andrew Ritchie (2:06:02); 4 Nicholas Campbell (2:12:00); 5 Nicholas Neveling (2:43:45);

Ladies: 1 Rebecca Meder (2:06:04); 2 Abigail Meder (2:10:09); 3 Carli Antonopoulos (2:11:03); 4 Amica De Jager (2:12:06); 5 Kiara Barnes (2:16:25);

1km Swim

Men: 1 Derik Liebenberg (14:32.2); 2 Zac Ellis (14:35.2); 3 M.c Strydom (16:11.7); 4 Blayne Muller (17:15.2); 5 Ethan Douglas (18:00.3); 6 Rolf Kickhofel (18:04.6); 7 Keegan Wright (18:06.5); 8 Murray Bailes (20:33.5); 9 Jacques Muller (20:36.5); 10 Shane Norris (21:45.5); 11 Ben Joubert (24:45.7); 12 Alex Hofmeyer (28:12.8); 13 Brad Edwin Pitts (30:48.3); 14 Robert Leonard (30:56.3);

Ladies: 1 Tayla-Pagie Lacey (16:09.3); 2 Robyn Hough (16:32.2); 3 Adelia Dos Santos (18:13.7); 4 Elze Cilliers (22:46.0); 5 Hannalo Cilliers (25:18.7); 6 Isabelle Hofmeyer (26:03.0); 7 Juliette Pitts (30:46.0);

1km Wetsuit

1 Vojta Horak (16:53.5);

3km Swim

Men: 1 Cole Craig (40:47.0); 2 Brandon Chapman (40:54.2); 3 Zac Ellis (41:41.2); 4 Chris Mowbray (43:06.9); 5 Derik Liebenberg (43:25.7); 6 Pj Duffy (45:22.7); 7 Paul Stevenson (46:12.4); 8 Heinrich Vorster (46:40.2); 9 Joshua Tucker (46:42.7); 10 Eben Haarhoff (46:48.5); 11 Jc Van Wyk (46:57.0); 12 Luke Norris (46:59.5); 13 Martin Wolmarans (47:16.0); 14 Vilem Horak (48:26.2); 15 Ethan Harris (48:46.9); 16 Greg Hough (48:50.0); 17 Caleb Rensburg (49:36.7); 18 Wietske Van Der Westhuizen (52:42.5); 19 Emil Hougaard (52:48.7); 20 Chris Howes (57:10.4); 21 Nick Chapman (1:00:18); 22 Jared Cassidy (1:02:22);

Ladies: 1 Jessica Beukes (40:49.0); 2 Payton Horton (43:05.5); 3 Jessica Booth (43:07.5); 4 Paige T Black (43:08.5); 5 Michell Strydom (45:55.7); 6 Tayla-Jade Van Huyssteen (46:06.5); 7 Denise Bosman (46:35.0); 8 Marné Campbell (46:36.7); 9 Tyra Phipson (46:39.9); 10 Hannah Counihan (46:58.9); 11 Shaelyn Walker (48:48.5); 12 Tyra Roozendaal (48:49.4); 13 Jean Degenaar (49:39.9); 14 Angela Finlay (54:21.4); 15 Michelle Enslin (54:48.7); 16 Erika Scheepers (54:50.5); 17 Jenny Potts (56:41.0); 18 Chrisma Rautenbach (1:01:20); 19 Susan Derbyshire (1:04:03);

3km Wetsuit:

1 Katy Hofmeyer (1:03:55); 2 Michelle Barnett (1:05:11);

500m Swim

1 Greg Hough (8:36); 2 Tarquin Andrews (12:31);

1 Emma Lacey (8:00); 2 Megan Hough (8:33);

5km Swim

Men: 1 Ian Venter (1:01:26); 2 Adriaan Bouwer (1:02:54); 3 Nicolas Adam (1:02:55); 4 Slater Black (1:03:14); 5 Sérgio Dos Santos (1:04:39); 6 Fliippie Van Der Spuy (1:07:25); 7 Taine Phipson (1:10:52);

Ladies: 1 Kirsten Marriott (1:03:52); 2 Tayla Botha (1:05:55); 3 Trinity Hearne (1:10:51); 4 Tasneen Ebrahim (1:13:00); 5 Tiemke Rijpstra (1:14:59); 6 Chane De Jager (1:15:58);

5km Disabled

1 Stanford Slabbert (1:36:52);