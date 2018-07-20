Manhunt launched following house robbery in Thornhill

The police are hunting for suspects involved in a house robbery at Thornhill (between Jeffreys Bay and Port Elizabeth).

On Wednesday, 18 July 2018 at about 18:30, on the farm Doringkop, a husband and wife were watching television when three unknown males (wearing balaclavas and armed with knives) entered through the unlocked kitchen door and held the couple up.

The suspects demanded the keys to the safe and took a 3.57 Magnum and a .38 revolver. The suspects also took several electrical equipment such as a 55 inch flat screen TV; a 50 inch flat screen TV; a laptop; three cellphones and jewellery. The suspects fled and the man managed to free himself and his wife and notified the Police. A case of house robbery is under investigation. The couple did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

