Breaking News
Manhunt launched following another armed robbery in Thornhill
Isuzu Southern Kings roar to a 38-28 victory against Glasgow
Meet an Astronaut in Oyster Bay on Heritage Day
JBay Property for sale: Nature on your doorstep
Touring around South Africa by car
The vacancy rate can make or break a property investment
Criminal syndicates drive collapse of South African abalone
Police hunt for armed robbers in Thornhill
Huge surf expected in Jeffreys Bay
Massive dinosaur grave yard found near Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Manhunt launched following another armed robbery in Thornhill

The South African Police in Thornhill are on the heels of the suspects involved in a house robbery.

On Thursday evening, 20 September 2018 at about 22:00, four unknown males (wearing balaclavas and armed with firearms and knives) entered the premises on the Devonia farm through a window and tied up couple who live on the farm.

The suspects ransacked the house and took electrical equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The couple managed to free themselves after the suspects had left and went to the Thornhill police station to report the incident.

Thornhill SAPS have opened a case of house robbery which is under investigation. The couple did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive