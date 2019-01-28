Man stabbed to death in Jeffreys Bay tavern

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a fatal stabbing inside a tavern in Jeffreys Bay over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (26 January 2019), the Police responded to a complaint of a murder inside a tavern in Adelaide Tambo Street, Jeffreys Bay.

At the scene, the Police found a lifeless body of Siyabonga Mashala (32), who was found with a stab wound in his upper body.

A few hours later, a preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man, who was found hiding in a shack that is situated in an informal settlement in Jeffreys Bay. At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown. The suspect is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

