Breaking News
Photo of the day – Supertubes sunrise
Man stabbed to death in Jeffreys Bay tavern
Southern Kings claim victory over Edinburgh
NSRI rescues stranded dolphin in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga tackles climate change with German partner
Provincial Open Water Swim Champs in Jeffreys Bay this weekend
Kouga Mayor says thanks to Municipal staff
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Nature Reserve
Apple launched Macintosh on January 24, 1984 and changed the world
Jobs in Jeffreys Bay: Metal workshop Supervisor
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay Jeffreys Bay Humansdorp
Man stabbed to death in Jeffreys Bay tavern

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a fatal stabbing inside a tavern in Jeffreys Bay over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (26 January 2019), the Police responded to a complaint of a murder inside a tavern in Adelaide Tambo Street, Jeffreys Bay.

At the scene, the Police found a lifeless body of Siyabonga Mashala (32), who was found with a stab wound in his upper body.

A few hours later, a preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man, who was found hiding in a shack that is situated in an informal settlement in Jeffreys Bay. At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown.

The suspect is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

jeffreys bay dentist isabeau joubert

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive