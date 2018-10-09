Man stabbed to death in Humansdorp

Police are seeking assistance of the public in solving a murder case after a man was found with multiple stab wounds near the railway lines in Kruisfontein, Humansdorp.

On Sunday, 07 October 2018 at about 9:40 am, police were alerted by a passer-by about the body of a man lying at Felix Street near the railway lines in Kruisfontein.

At the scene, police found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper body.

The deceased was identified as Christian Matick (25). Police opened a case of murder and are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Pieter Prinsloo at 083 301 4465 or 042 200 4718.

The information could also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

