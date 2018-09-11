Breaking News
Man stabbed to death in Hankey
Carissa Moore and Gabriel Medina win Surf Ranch Pro
Couple held at gunpoint in JBay house robbery
DA to take action against Councillors who sided with the ANC
Rain has fallen in the catchment areas
Cigarette Butts are worse than Plastic Straws for ocean waste
Police warn social media users to verify information before posting
Fundraising drive to help JBay surfer compete internationally
Paarl Gym victorious at Humansdorp Lentefees
Homeowner shoots a suspect during Cape St Francis house robbery
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Man stabbed to death in Hankey

The Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in solving the murder case of a 21-year-old man, who was found dead near the taxi rank in Hankey on Sunday (9 September 2018).

The Police were summoned to a scene of a man lying at Chris Hani Street near the taxi rank.

At the scene, the Police found Maliviwe Tile (21) from Cofimvaba who had a stab wound in the upper torso.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Franshua Kammies at 082 441 7917 or 042 284 8100.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive