Man stabbed to death in Hankey

The Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in solving the murder case of a 21-year-old man, who was found dead near the taxi rank in Hankey on Sunday (9 September 2018).

The Police were summoned to a scene of a man lying at Chris Hani Street near the taxi rank.

At the scene, the Police found Maliviwe Tile (21) from Cofimvaba who had a stab wound in the upper torso.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Franshua Kammies at 082 441 7917 or 042 284 8100.

