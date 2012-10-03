Man stabbed on Kabeljous road

The Jeffreys Bay Police are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed with a knife in the chest.

The assault took place on Saturday morning on the Kabeljous road.

NSRI coxswain Shaun Kotze, who always carries a full medical kit with him, was driving on the Kabeljous Road, when he found the man with a chest wound.

Kotze rendered medical assistance while calling for assistance from Government’s EMS and the Jeffreys Bay Police.

The man, in a serious but stable condition, was transported to hospital by the EMS ambulance and the Police are investigating the incident.