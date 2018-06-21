Man murdered in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police are seeking for the assistance of the public in solving a murder case of a 43-year-old man, after he was found dead in his backyard shack of a house in Arcadia, Humansdorp yesterday (20 June 2018).

Around 08:30am yesterday morning, an elderly woman alleged that she was on her way to the outside toilet, when she noticed that her son’s bedroom door (backyard shack) of a house in Kettledas Street, Arcadia, Humansdorp was opened and seemed to had been burglarized with some items on the floor.

She then said to have checked inside a room and saw that her son, Ralph Titus (43), was lying on the bed with an open wound in the head and contacted the police.

At the scene, ambulance personnel declared Titus dead and at this stage, circumstances around his death are unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Luwelyn Hoffman at 042 200 8100 or anonymously share the information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

All information provided by individuals will be treated as confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

