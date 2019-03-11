Man murdered in Hankey

The Police in Hankey are investigating a case of murder after the body of an unknown male (in his 30’s) was found on 9 March 2019 at 23:50 in Miggel Street in Hankey.

He had an open wound in his head. Detectives from the South African Police Service in Hankey are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s involved in the murder.

The police are also looking for his relatives. The motive for the murder is not known at this stage.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects or who can assist with the identification of the victim, are requested to contact SAPS Hankey or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated confidentially.

