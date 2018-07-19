Man found murdered in Humansdorp Caravan Park

The Humansdorp Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the family relatives of a homeless man whose body was found lying in the Caravan Park.

On Sunday, 15 July 2018 around 09:00, the police were alerted by a passer-by about the body of a man lying in the Caravan Park.

At the scene, the police found a half-naked man with several stab wounds in the chest. Ambulance personnel certified him dead at the scene.

The deceased man was known to be regularly sleeping in the Caravan Park and is believed to be originally from Korsten in Port Elizabeth.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Frederick Pronpetter at 081 827 4474 or the nearest police station.

Police are investigating a murder case.

