Man drowns in St Francis Bay

The NSRI St Francis Bay were activated at lunch time yesterday (7 October 2018) following eye-witness reports of two men being swept out to sea at Grannies Pool.

A local surfer, who had grabbed an NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy at the beach, was also reported to be swimming out to try to assist the two men.

The surfer, known only as AJ, had managed to get one of the men safely to shore with the use of the Pink Rescue Buoy but the second male casualty remained missing in the surf.

During a search the second casualty was located and recovered from the surf by two local surfers and he was brought onto the beach where NSRI medics and an NSRI doctor performed CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts but sadly to no avail.

The rescued man has been transported to hospital by Private Care ambulance in a stable condition for treatment for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

The body of the deceased male has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket.

Photo: Clive Wright

