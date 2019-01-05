Man drowns at Swartvlei Lake

A family holiday in the Southern Cape came to a tragic end when a 45-year-old man drowned in the Swartvlei lake between Sedgefield and Knysna.

A spokesperson for the NSRI, Craig Lambinon says the man and his three children, aged 16, 7 and 5, launched a small boat on Friday to go fishing.

His wife raised the alarm when they had not returned by evening.

Lambinon says during the search at about 8.30 pm, they found the three children swimming to shore.

He says even though all the children were issued with life jackets, only the 5-year-old child was wearing one.

They told rescuers that their boat capsized and when they lost sight of their dad they started swimming to shore.

The small boat and the remaining life-jackets have not been located.

Lambinon says the father’s body was located in the early hours of Saturday morning and is now in the care of the Forensic Pathology service.

