Man dies of heart attack on JBay beach

A 55 year old tourist died at Point beach after suffering a heart attack while swimming.

It appears that the man got into trouble in the water and was assisted to the beach by a member of the public.

At 18h15, Saturday, 23rd February, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay were activated following reports of a man that was rescued from the surf at Point, and suspected to be suffering from a heart attack.

“On arrival on the scene we found a 55 year old male had been rescued from shallow surf by a bystander and CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts were commenced,” said the NSRI in a statement.

Despite extensive CPR efforts conducted by NSRI medics and by paramedics, the man has been declared deceased.

Photo: Jean Goldstone

