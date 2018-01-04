Man dies in R 102 car accident

The South African Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a car accident at the old Gamtoos bridge on the R102.

A 32-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after the vehicle overturned at the Gamtoos bridge near Jeffrey’s Bay.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that it appeared as if the driver of a maroon VW Golf lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned.

Nkohli said one of the three occupants in the vehicle, Sibusiso Jikeka, 32, died at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.

New Year’s Day was relatively quiet in Jeffreys Bay with strong winds keeping people off the beaches.

Not a single case of a missing child was reported.

