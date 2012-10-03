Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Man brutally murdered in Jeffreys Bay – three arrests made

The son of former policeman Johnny Haward was brutally murdered in Jeffreys Bay over the weekend.

The body of 29 year-old Zane Howard, was found with multiple head wounds on Saturday morning by a community member in Pellsrus.

Three suspects were arrested yesterday at 11.30, in connection with the murder.

The motive was robbery, SAP Jeffreys Bay said, as cash had been taken from the deceased.

Zane’s body was discovered at 7.05 am on 28 April behind the buildings of Beach Front nightclub and the Joshua Project.

SAP detectives worked non-stop in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates court on 2 May on a charge of murder.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the detectives for their efficient efforts and the swift arrests of the suspects.

