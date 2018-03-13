Breaking News
Man arrested in Jeffreys Bay with an illegal firearm
Jeffreys Bay
The Jeffreys Bay Police arrested a man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm during patrols in the small coastal town over the weekend.

“On Saturday evening just before midnight,  two men were spotted walking in Loods Park Crescent, Jeffreys Bay.

When they saw the K9 police van, they started running away in different directions,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

“One of them was seen throwing something in an open space. The Police gave chase and caught him a few metres away.”

Sergeant Nkohli said that the Police returned to the spot where he was seen throwing something and found a 9mm Norinco with 8 rounds of ammunition.

“The 25-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

