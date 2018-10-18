Malouw gets 15 years for double murder

A 23-year-old man who murdered his stepfather in 2015, and his niece’s boyfriend in 2018 confessed to the two incidents, and was sentenced to fifteen years and ten years imprisonment respectively in the Joubertina Regional Court yesterday.

Shaldon Malouw (23) was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after he confessed to the murder of his stepfather, Johannes Arries (48) in January 2015.

Malouw also confessed to the murder of his niece’s boyfriend, Simphiwe Soyi (27) in February 2018 and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. The two sentences are to run concurrently, meaning an effective 15 year prison term.

The Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised the detective for the sterling investigative work in the two cases.

