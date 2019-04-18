Makiti offers opportunity for local artists in Jeffreys Bay

There will be several opportunities for local artists to take to the stage at the first JBay Makiti, set to take place from September 20 to 22 at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park.

“If you are a proud Kouga artist and wish to be part of the Makiti line-up, the organi-sers would like to hear from you,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Hendricks said that in addition to the main stage, there would be several smaller live entertainment areas at the JBay Makiti.

“We’d like to use this opportunity to showcase and promote our local talent,” he said.

Artists who would like to be part of the Makiti, are asked to email their details and a demo, not longer than 90 seconds, to the festival organisers.

Emails, with the subject line “JBM – Performers” – can be sent to jbaymakiti@gmail.com.

