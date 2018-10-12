Breaking News
Major water interruption for Jeffreys Bay
With Thick Ice Gone, Arctic Sea Ice Changes More Slowly
Car guards apprehend bag-snatcher in Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Addo Elephants
Tips to deal with cyber bullying
Cape Town Surfriders win Freedom Cup at SA Junior Surfing Championships in Jeffreys Bay
Man stabbed to death in Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay property for sale – Marina Martinique apartments
Man drowns in St Francis Bay
No increase in water quota for Hankey and Patensie
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Major water interruption for Jeffreys Bay

The water supply to the whole of Jeffreys Bay, including Aston Bay and Paradise Beach, will be interrupted for the greater part of the day on Wednesday, October 17.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the interruption was necessary for two valves on the main supply line to be repaired.

“It is a very big job and we expect that the water will be off for the greater part of the day, from 08:00 to 20:00.

“While we will endeavour to complete the work as quickly as is possible, we encourage all residents to be prepared to be without tap water for the whole day,” he said.

Photo: Deon Lategan

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive